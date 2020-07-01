Obama Photographer Flags Yet Another Wild Difference With The Trump Presidency

Pete Souza, the Obama-era White House photographer, continues to point out the myriad wild ways in which Donald Trump’s presidency has so far differed from that of his predecessor.

Souza on Tuesday shared this throwback image of Obama reading:

“Robert Gibbs, Jay Carney and Josh Earnest never had to hold a press conference to announce that the President reads,” Souza captioned the Instagram post, naming Obama’s three press secretaries.

It was an obvious dig at current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany who, earlier in the day, had been forced to insist Trump “does read” following reports he ignored or was not briefed on claims that Taliban fighters received bounties from the Russian government in exchange for killing U.S. troops.

Souza also shared these old images from his time documenting the Obama administration to explain the process of the president’s daily briefing ― which Trump has previously claimed he doesn’t require because he’s “smart.”﻿