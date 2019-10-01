MEDIA

NBC Journalist Peter Alexander Has White House Mouse Fall Right In Lap

The White House correspondent posted video of his big scoop on Twitter

NBC White House correspondent Peter Alexander spends much of his day covering the big cheese, Donald Trump.

So maybe it’s fitting that on Tuesday, his big scoop involved a mouse.

Alexander was working in the building’s NBC News booth when he had an unexpected interview subject: the aforementioned rodent.

Lest Alexander be accused of pushing fake news, he provided video evidence.

To be honest, Alexander isn’t exactly ratting out a new story. The White House took steps in April to try and control its rodent problem (though it wasn’t able to control jokes about said problem).

And, of course, Alexander’s encounter with a rodent inspired even more cheesy comments from Twitter users:

