Peter Dinklage Clearly Tried To Warn 'Game Of Thrones' Fans About Final Season

Peter Dinklage tried to warn “Game of Thrones” fans in an October interview about how the series would turn out in Season 8, some people now say.
Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the epic HBO series, seems, uh, not too pleased gushing about “GOT” showrunners in the interview with ET Online that has been recirculating on social media.
“There are no better writers in television than Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” Dinklage says in the cringey video. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.” Then he rolls his eyes.
Look, it’s not even a matter of opinion at this point to say that the final season of the show has gone completely off the rails. Main characters are dropping like flies, allegiances are changing, and epic battles are reshaping what once was Westeros. It’s not so much a song of ice and fire as a shitshow.
At any rate, Dinklage’s lines in the seven-month-old interview are beyond jarring when you watch them now. Written out, his words seem pleasant and congratulatory. But on video, delivered by an Emmy-winning actor who casts a furtive look away from the camera, the speech sounds like someone unseen is twisting his arm.
In that light, fans have been calling the clip a “hostage video” and are saying it presages some of the Season 8 developments.