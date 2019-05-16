Peter Dinklage Clearly Tried To Warn 'Game Of Thrones' Fans About Final Season

Peter Dinklage tried to warn “Game of Thrones” fans in an October interview about how the series would turn out in Season 8, some people now say.

Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the epic HBO series, seems, uh, not too pleased gushing about “GOT” showrunners in the interview with ET Online that has been recirculating on social media.

“There are no better writers in television than Dan Weiss and David Benioff,” Dinklage says in the cringey video. “They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it.” Then he rolls his eyes.

Look, it’s not even a matter of opinion at this point to say that the final season of the show has gone completely off the rails. Main characters are dropping like flies, allegiances are changing, and epic battles are reshaping what once was Westeros. It’s not so much a song of ice and fire as a shitshow.

At any rate, Dinklage’s lines in the seven-month-old interview are beyond jarring when you watch them now. Written out, his words seem pleasant and congratulatory. But on video, delivered by an Emmy-winning actor who casts a furtive look away from the camera, the speech sounds like someone unseen is twisting his arm.

In that light, fans have been calling the clip a “hostage video” and are saying it presages some of the Season 8 developments.

Is it just me or does this clip of Peter Dinklage talking about the Game of Thrones finale look like a hostage video? pic.twitter.com/vQXZnqKWaA — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 13, 2019

“You’re being held hostage and wont be released until you record yourself supporting us as writers”



Peter Dinklage: pic.twitter.com/bw4PxLtMVs — D&D can burn in hell (@Cindtrillella) May 16, 2019

peter dinklage out here like he's being held hostage in captivity. this will never not be funny and terrifying at the same time pic.twitter.com/TzCaBajyeF — 𝐋𝐈𝐕 (@TARGYARYEN) May 13, 2019

When the writing is so bad that even Peter Dinklage who won 3 Emmy award cannot act like he liked it LMAO #GameofThrones https://t.co/cIw5T8zjrh — Y (@igaveupsoeasy) May 13, 2019

Here's Peter Dinklage talking like he has a sniper pointed at his forehead pic.twitter.com/JuNNeSibhL — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) May 13, 2019