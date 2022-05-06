Peter Doocy And Jen Psaki Exchange Rare Amicable Moment: 'Sorry To See You Go'

“But my engagement with him, people don’t always see this, but outside the briefing room, it is entirely professional and entirely, hopefully, responsive,” Psaki said in August. “There’s a performative component from the TV side of the briefing room.”

And in an interview on a podcast last month, when asked if Doocy really was “a stupid son of a bitch,” she said: “He works for a network that provides people with questions that ― nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy ― but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.”