Peter Doocy Trolls Karine Jean-Pierre With Question About Fire Alarms

Part of the job of a White House correspondent is to get the administration’s take on things that are going on in the country and in the world.

However, the question he asked Jean-Pierre seemed more like a troll comment than a legitimate inquiry.

“Would President Biden ever try to get out of a meeting by pulling a fire alarm?” Doocy asked.

You can see him ask it in the video below.

“Would President Biden ever try to get out of a meeting by pulling a fire alarm?”



— Fox News’ Peter Doocy to White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre pic.twitter.com/qsNr6TaSdT — The Recount (@therecount) October 2, 2023

Jean-Pierre asked for clarity on what Doocy was really asking.

“Are you talking about something specifically?” she asked.

Doocy then mentioned that “a Democratic member of Congress pulled the fire alarm around a series of votes. No fire. Is that appropriate?”

Jean-Pierre said that she hadn’t spoken to the president about the incident and added, “And so, just not going ... just not going to comment.”

Although Sarah Iddrissu, Bowman’s chief of staff, posted a note on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the congressman triggered the alarm accidentally, Republicans, including 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump. have tried to paint the incident as equal to the attempts by Trump supporters to obstruct congressional business on Jan. 6, 2021, by attacking the U.S. Capitol.

Many folks on social media thought Doocy’s question was pointless.

Do you know how many non-famous reporters there are in that room, who didn't get called on so this guy can do his little comedy thing?



Do you know how many questions that should be asked - difficult, accountability-related questions - never get asked because of this nonsense? https://t.co/ggkHdeg3jH — Dan Higgins (@Dan_Higgins) October 2, 2023

This isn't journalism. This is trolling. https://t.co/1xX12ZNF3b — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 2, 2023

Desperately trying to keep alive the one current story where Republicans aren’t the idiots. https://t.co/TyRgZutwZQ — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 2, 2023

With everything going on this country right now, this is what the MAGAmorons are consumed with. The best part is where the press pool laughed at Douchey for asking such a stupid question.

pic.twitter.com/kcCuqTn3WO — JustTheFacts! (@JustTheFacts_68) October 2, 2023

