Peter Doocy Trolls Karine Jean-Pierre With Question About Fire Alarms

Part of the job of a White House correspondent is to get the administration’s take on things that are going on in the country and in the world.
So obviously, Fox News’ Peter Doocy felt obligated Monday to ask White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Saturday’s incident in which Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) pulled a fire alarm during a time of tense negotiations in the House.
However, the question he asked Jean-Pierre seemed more like a troll comment than a legitimate inquiry.
“Would President Biden ever try to get out of a meeting by pulling a fire alarm?” Doocy asked.
You can see him ask it in the video below.
Jean-Pierre asked for clarity on what Doocy was really asking.
“Are you talking about something specifically?” she asked.
Doocy then mentioned that “a Democratic member of Congress pulled the fire alarm around a series of votes. No fire. Is that appropriate?”
Jean-Pierre said that she hadn’t spoken to the president about the incident and added, “And so, just not going ... just not going to comment.”
Although Sarah Iddrissu, Bowman’s chief of staff, posted a note on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the congressman triggered the alarm accidentally, Republicans, including 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump. have tried to paint the incident as equal to the attempts by Trump supporters to obstruct congressional business on Jan. 6, 2021, by attacking the U.S. Capitol.
Many folks on social media thought Doocy’s question was pointless.