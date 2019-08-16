Peter Fonda, Star of 'Easy Rider,' Dead At 79

Movie icon Peter Fonda has died, TMZ and People reported Friday.

He was 79.

“[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05am at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family,” his family said in a statement to People. “The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.”

The actor is best known for his role in the 1969 film “Easy Rider,” which he also co-wrote and produced.

He was the son of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda and brother to Jane Fonda, another actor whose career has spanned across six decades.

He was twice nominated for an Oscar, first for writing “Easy Rider,” and then for acting in the 1997 film “Ulee’s Gold.” He also won two Golden Globe awards for acting.

The actor was also heavily involved in the counterculture movement of the 1960s and forged friendships with members of the Beatles, the Byrds and other musicians from the era.

He was critical of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Fonda’s family asked for his fans to remember him for his “indomitable spirit and love of life” and to “please raise a glass to freedom” in his honor.