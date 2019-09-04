Beloved fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who helped launch the careers of iconic supermodels Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, died on Tuesday.

His immediately recognizable photos, however, live on forever.

Tributes to the iconic photographer began pouring in on social media Wednesday, but those looking to feel Lindbergh’s impact needn’t go much further than the photographer’s own Instagram account.

There, he shared a wealth of photos spanning his career, including shots of public figures and celebrities he worked with on magazine cover shoots, the Pirelli calendar and more.

Known for his elegant touch and keen sense of how to naturally capture a subject’s essence, his photos often featured minimal makeup and even less retouching (if any). When he shot Meghan Markle for Vanity Fair in 2017, it was that commitment to natural beauty that made her so excited to work with him.

“I gave him a big hug and said, ‘I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!’” she said in the accompanying interview.