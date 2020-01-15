State Senator Tells Female Reporter Boys Could 'Have A Lot Of Fun’ With Her

A Michigan state senator is under fire after he reportedly told a young female reporter that a group of high school boys touring the state Capitol could “have a lot of fun” with her if she stuck around.

Sen. Peter Lucido (R) reportedly made the suggestive comments to Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue on Tuesday after she approached him with a question following a Senate session.

Donahue, in an article detailing her experience published Wednesday, said Lucido said he’d speak with her after addressing about 30 visiting boys from De La Salle Collegiate, which is an all-boys Catholic school in Warren.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Michigan Advance reporter Allison Donahue said she was hoping to ask Sen. Lucido a question following a Senate session at the Capitol on Tuesday when he made the suggestive remark to her in front of a group of boys.

“You’ve heard of De La Salle, right?” Donahue said Lucido told her. When Donahue said she had not, he informed her that it is an all-boys school that he had attended in his youth.

“You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you,” Donahue quoted Lucido as telling her. This comment prompted the students to burst out laughing, leaving Donahue, in her words, feeling “objectified and humiliated.”

“I’m 22 years old and one of the youngest current Capitol reporters,” Donahue said. “The senator’s insinuating comments about the ‘fun’ I might have with a group of teenage boys was belittling and it came from a place of power.”

Donahue said she later confronted Lucido about his remark but he brushed it off by telling her it was nothing personal and that he made the comment because boys at that age are simply awkward and shy around women. He admitted that he had made similar comments in the past to a group of school-age girls.

Lucido, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told the Detroit Free Press that he didn’t believe he owed Donahue an apology. Late Wednesday morning, however, he issued a public apology to Donahue for what he called a misunderstanding and for her offense.

De La Salle Collegiate’s principal, Nathan Maus, also distanced the school from Lucido’s comments in a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday.

“Senator Lucido’s comments do not represent De La Salle nor the values and conduct we instill in our young men,” Maus said. “We are very sorry the reporter was put in this position and we have met with the boys who were on the tour to discuss the improper nature of this situation.”

Fellow reporters and politicians have meanwhile rallied around Donahue on social media, offering their support.

Thank you @donahual for being brave and speaking out about what happened to you. Basic respect & decency should be expected and guaranteed at the State Capitol.



Speaking up about harassment and reporting through official channels is critical to end this unacceptable behavior. https://t.co/Yn0PMnkJQ2 — Stephanie Chang (@stephanielily) January 15, 2020

We must stand up to sexist, violent hate speech everywhere- especially in government institutions. Thank you @donahual for bravely telling your story. https://t.co/SWrXfiCOl4 — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) January 15, 2020

“The 15-year-old girl in me, who didn’t know how to advocate for herself then, was telling me to do it now.” Good for Allison Donahue @donahual @MichiganAdvance. https://t.co/dV9GOG7SWO — melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) January 15, 2020

It is quite clear @PeterLucido owes reporter Allison Donahue an apology - and considering he admits to talking like this all the time he really needs to re-evaluate his communication skills. I don’t know what era he is living in but this is unacceptable in 2020. @FOX2News https://t.co/Z38yucE66L — Amy Lange (@langeamyFOX2) January 15, 2020

Donahue encouraged other women to stand up for themselves and for all others to offer their support and encouragement.

“So many times I have acted like I didn’t hear it, or I thought it was funny or I didn’t understand. And every time I walk away from that feeling disappointed in myself and guilty. This time easily could have been like that,” she tweeted.

It wasn’t the comment that necessarily knocked me off my feet, it was the fact that he knew he could get away with saying it.



That’s not happening anymore. — Allison R. Donahue (@donahual) January 15, 2020

This has been updated with response from De La Salle Collegiate.