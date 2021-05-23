GOP Rep. Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Beyond Reprehensible' Holocaust Remarks

“The broader challenge right now is that that’s where the oxygen is. It’s in the most outlandish, the most far-fetched, the most attention-seeking message, right?” Meijer said. “We should be talking about policies.”

Earlier this year, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments by fellow House members for endorsing violence against prominent Democrats and supporting lies about mass shootings. But beyond that, she has faced little to no backlash from members of her own party, despite persistently pulling offensive, attention-grabbing stunts and spreading hateful and dangerous conspiracy theories.