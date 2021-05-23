GOP Rep. Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Beyond Reprehensible' Holocaust Remarks

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) on Sunday strongly condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing congressional mask mandates to the violence Nazis inflicted during the Holocaust.
“It’s beyond reprehensible,” Meijer said of his far-right colleague on CNN’s “State Of The Union” with host Dana Bash. “I don’t even have words to describe how disappointing it is to see this hyperbolic speech that, frankly, amps up and plays into a lot of the antisemitism that we have been seeing in our society today.”
He referred to a recent spike in antisemitic attacks across the country, which come after Israel’s bombardment of Gaza over the past two weeks.
“I do condemn that in the strongest terms, there is no excuse for that,” he said of recent violence in Los Angeles and New York.
During a conversation on a Christian Broadcasting Network podcast last week, Greene, who has been formally warned for failing to wear a mask on the House floor, complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) request that lawmakers prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be allowed to stop wearing a mask. She equated Pelosi’s demands to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.
Meijer said that big personalities pushing messages with little substance — presumably Greene — are stalling efforts to come up with policy solutions to pressing issues like climate change and competition with China.
“The broader challenge right now is that that’s where the oxygen is. It’s in the most outlandish, the most far-fetched, the most attention-seeking message, right?” Meijer said. “We should be talking about policies.”
Earlier this year, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments by fellow House members for endorsing violence against prominent Democrats and supporting lies about mass shootings. But beyond that, she has faced little to no backlash from members of her own party, despite persistently pulling offensive, attention-grabbing stunts and spreading hateful and dangerous conspiracy theories.