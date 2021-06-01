Anti-Trump GOP Lawmaker Rips 'Ultimate Betrayal' In Memorial Day Message

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich) blasted conservatives “salivating for civil war” in a series of messages on Memorial Day, saying they are “treacherous snakes” who “can go straight to hell.”

Meijer, an Iraq War veteran who assumed office earlier this year, has made a name for himself as one of the few members in his party to buck the whims of former President Donald Trump. On Twitter, he said he struggled with Memorial Day this year:

I struggle with Memorial Day. Stupid hot takes + brow-beatings from the holier-than-thous. Memories + knowledge that for too many it’s a reminder of a father, mother, wife, husband, son, daughter gone. Our shared obligation to make this nation worthy of their sacrifice. (1/3) — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) May 31, 2021

And then there are those who take this sacrifice for granted, waxing patriotic while salivating for civil war. Claiming they need to destroy the Republic in order to save it in the ultimate betrayal of oaths sworn. Those treacherous snakes can go straight to hell. (2/3) — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) May 31, 2021

Today & always, remember the fallen and those who loved them. Remember what it was they sacrificed for. And remember the need to protect it from the greedy delusions of craven demagogues who’d burn it all down if it meant more power or profit for them. (3/3) — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) May 31, 2021

Meijer was one of 35 Republicans to break with the party and vote to establish an independent commission investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which he described as an “objective, authoritative, even-handed” attempt to understand how the insurrection took place.

“At the end of the day, we need accountability. We need an open transparent investigation that will yield a public document that the people can reference,” Meijer told CNN’s Jake Tapper shortly before the vote on the January 6 commission last month. “Right now we still have more questions than answers on what occurred on Jan. 6, on what led up to that. Really it’s essential we don’t move past this without that sense of accountability.”

The effort to create the commission passed in the House but failed in the Senate after the chamber failed to secure the 60 votes needed to override a Republican filibuster.

Meijer also voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack, saying he felt it was “important that we have elected leaders who are not thinking solely about what’s in their individual self-interest, not what is going to be politically expedient, but what we actually need for the country.”

That decision prompted county Republican parties to vote on censure resolutions against Meijer; however, the broader Michigan Republican Party declined to do so in April.