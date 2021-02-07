Peter Navarro Says Trump's AG Bill Barr Was Part Of 'Deep State Coup' Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s onetime trade adviser Peter Navarro hatched yet another wild conspiracy theory Sunday, claiming to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Bill Barr, the former president’s own hand-picked attorney general, was part of a “deep state coup” against him.

It was difficult to follow Navarro’s reasoning. But he claimed that “Bill Barr, Donald Trump’s attorney general, actually turns out to be Joe Biden’s first attorney general.” Apparently, he meant theoretically or fantastically, because Barr definitely was not Biden’s first AG in reality. Biden has nominated Merrick Garland to be his attorney general. Barr resigned in December, when Trump was still in office.

Navarro’s proof, he claimed, is that after the presidential election “we had over 30 executive orders all queued, ready to go, but we kept running into roadblocks and roadblocks.” It “turns out Bill Barr’s Office of Legal Counsel was fast-tracking all these Biden EOs. Actually it was a deep state coup,” he insisted.

Don’t wait for proof.

Bartiromo was just named last week in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by the electronic voting system company Smartmatic against the Fox News Corporation. It accused the company and news personalities of falsely claiming the presidential election was rigged. Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs were also named in the suit. Fox has called the suit “mertiless,” but canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight” the following day.

Twitter critics were mainly dumbfounded and completely confused by Navarro’s latest theory.

When you actually witness someone who's lost their GD mind. — Vaughn Broadnax (@vaughnbroadnax) February 7, 2021

Fox is still Fox. — RR Seattle (@RRalstonAgile) February 7, 2021

What the fuck is he talking about? pic.twitter.com/PgmYzB4R7Q — Kenneth Ramonet (@kenramonet) February 7, 2021

Peter Navarro unites the Economics community on the only subject they all agree on: Peter Navarro is full of shit. — Jon B-Lasagna-feld (@jblumenfeld100) February 7, 2021

Can someone get him some help — Kimberly Chandler (@cozzmo73) February 7, 2021

So, a big thanks to the deep state for looking out for us. — Cursing Parrot (@CursingParrot) February 7, 2021

Why are all these unemployed GOP members being interviewed? Earlier it was Meadows and now Navarro, they have no relevance — WesleyGG@wesleygg✍️ (@wesleyggkm) February 7, 2021

Barr couldn’t be reached for comment.