Peter Navarro talks to reporters following his hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., after he was indicted on two federal criminal counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House panel investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images

Navarro was taken into custody Friday and appeared in court that afternoon before being released.

He could face up to two years in prison if convicted of the two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. One charge involves his refusal to appear in person before the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot; the other concerns his failure to produce demanded documents. He didn’t enter a plea.

Advertisement

Thursday night he appeared on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber, describing what would happen to Democrats once Republicans are back in power.

“You bet your ass that I will lead the charge” against Biden and his supporters, Navarro said.

“I will take Adam Schiff [D-Calif.] and Jamie Raskin [D-Md.] and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and Elaine Luria [D-Va.] and all of those clowns and kangaroos,” Navarro vowed. “I’ll take Biden and every single senior staff member in there, I will put them with subpoenas, and we’ll start with the impeachment of Biden for ... Ukraine, the southern border, all manner of things he is guilty of,” Navarro added.

Melber played an earlier tape of Navarro threatening Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “We’re gonna fit you for an orange jumpsuit, Tony, you can count on that,” he said.

WATCH: Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro tells @AriMelber that he would "lead the charge" against President Biden and his advisers if Republicans win the White House in 2024 pic.twitter.com/sGNsQAzt0w — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) June 2, 2022

Advertisement

Navarro’s unfettered rants on national TV threaten to land him in deep trouble. He has also detailed his plans to overthrow a legitimate presidential election.

Using football terms, Navarro has repeatedly described what he calls the planned “Green Bay Sweep” that was intended to wrest the results of the 2020 presidential election away from American voters to keep Trump in office.

“Do you realize you’re describing a coup?” Melber asked Navarro after he discussed his “sweep” in an interview early this year.

Navarro has claimed “executive privilege” and has said repeatedly that he will not appear before the House select committee until that privilege is waived by “the president” — meaning Trump, who is no longer president.

The House panel argued in a report in March that Navarro has no executive privilege in the investigation because overthrowing the government was not part of his job description.

Advertisement

WATCH: @AriMelber presses former Trump adviser @RealPNavarro about the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election pic.twitter.com/0tpHWkvJbj — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) January 5, 2022