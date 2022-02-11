Peter Navarro Gets Testy When Asked If Kamala Harris Can Throw Out Election Results

After claiming that Pence has the ability to throw votes that might be “suspicious” back to the states, Navarro got into a bit of a tizzy when MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked him on Thursday: “It would follow, from your contention, that Vice President Harris should ultimately have the call over who should be president, regardless of the results in the next election?”

Navarro, who was subpoenaed on Wednesday by the House Jan. 6 committee, objected to Melber’s question.

“It’s not for the vice president to determine who wins. The only thing Pence had the authority to do was go back to the states and let the states look at the votes,” he said.

Of course, Navarro ignored the most basic point of his plan: The votes can’t go back to the states unless a vice president like Pence or Harris goes along with the scam.

Melber then noted that the mention of Harris seemed to make the increasingly animated Navarro “stretch,” causing the former Trump aide to cry out with the most passionate “No, no, no, no, no, no!” since the end of the operatic section in Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.

Navarro repeated that he had never argued that Pence had the authority to change the election results ― even though, once again, his whole plan relies on the vice president making the conscious decision of throwing votes back to the states.

You can see the complete exchange below.