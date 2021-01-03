Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Astoundingly Claims Inauguration Day Can Be Postponed

The 20th Amendment of the Constitution, Section 1, very clearly states: “The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January ... and the terms of their successors shall then begin.”

In one small aside, Navarro, whose salary is paid by American taxpayers, is not supposed to be campaigning for Trump and bashing President-elect Joe Biden’s election under the terms of the Hatch Act. He has violated the law before, but without any consequences, so is clearly unconcerned about it.