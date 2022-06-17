Peter Navarro Pleads Not Guilty To Contempt Of Congress

A former White House adviser to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Friday to two contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to provide documents and testimony to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Peter Navarro, Trump’s former trade adviser, was charged earlier this month with one count of contempt for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee and with a second count for failing to produce documents the committee requested. The committee asked for Navarro’s documents and testimony to help piece together what took place in the days surrounding the Jan. 6 attack that left five people dead and more than 140 police officers injured.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in the District of Columbia set a trial date for November.
Though Navarro declined to cooperate with the House committee, the former Trump aide has made several television appearances and wrote a book about his time in the White House. Navarro was arrested earlier this month at an airport while trying to board a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, for another TV appearance.
“Who are these people? This is not America,” Navarro said during his initial court appearance. “I was a distinguished public servant for four years!”
Navarro is the second Trump aide to face criminal charges for defying the House panel. Former White House adviser Steven Bannon was indicted last fall for refusing to comply with a House subpoena.
Bannon’s case is set for trial next month after a judge denied his motion to dismiss the charges.