Peter Navarro's Post-Conviction Press Conference Crashed By Sign-Wielding Nemesis

Thursday wasn’t a great day for Donald Trump’s former adviser Peter Navarro.

First, Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Then he had his post-conviction press conference interrupted by the same woman whose “Trump Lost (And you know it!)” sign he tried ― and failed ― to destroy last week while she was trolling him.

“Here we are with one of the most important separation of powers issues, and people will not let me speak,” Navarro began as the woman held up what appeared to be a new “Peter 4 Prison” sign behind him and said, “This is my First Amendment right.”

Navarro attempted to continue, but the woman cut in to accuse a man behind her of assault.

“That man just assaulted me. He stuck a flag pole up in between my legs! ... I want to press charges,” she said, as can be seen in the video below.

The bane of Peter Navarro's existence shows up yet again after he was found guilty of contempt of Congress, causing his post-verdict presser to quickly go off the rails.



"That man just assaulted me. He stuck a flag pole up in between my legs! ... I want to press charges." pic.twitter.com/TN0Ll0GFty — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 7, 2023

The altercation flummoxed Navarro for several seconds, and he alternately grimaced and grinned while the woman, the man with the flagpole, and several other people could be heard talking in the background.

The sign-wielding woman has shown up repeatedly during Navarro’s court appearances.

A previous encounter between the two on Aug. 30 went viral as Navarro tried and failed to take away her protest sign.

After a judge ruled against him in his criminal contempt case, former Trump advisor Peter Navarro attempts to snatch a "Trump lost" sign from a protester at his press conference. pic.twitter.com/d0AIQvjY6z — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 30, 2023

The reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggest that this scene could go viral as well.

Peter’s day is still going badly.pic.twitter.com/6ap1k8eX3I — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 7, 2023

I love the saga of Peter Navarro’s personal free range heckler https://t.co/kxnY0F996a — Human Trentipede (@Trentipede) September 7, 2023

@SatireAP depriving convicted Peter Navarro of his 1st A right?!?!? Didn't know she had governmental powers! Cool.

And no, Peter, you lost the opportunity to have a truthful conversation by being a prolific liar. Go directly to jail; Do not pass go #godirectlytojail #donotpassgo https://t.co/FNe8f05EpE — Kathi Hoke (@KathiHoke) September 7, 2023

The Peter Navarro circus is too funny. Is there anyway we could keep it going? 😹 https://t.co/Au6JN3xrKx — Penelope Cellucci (@PeneCell) September 7, 2023