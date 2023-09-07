Peter Navarro's Post-Conviction Press Conference Crashed By Sign-Wielding Nemesis

Thursday wasn’t a great day for Donald Trump’s former adviser Peter Navarro.
First, Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Then he had his post-conviction press conference interrupted by the same woman whose “Trump Lost (And you know it!)” sign he tried ― and failed ― to destroy last week while she was trolling him.
“Here we are with one of the most important separation of powers issues, and people will not let me speak,” Navarro began as the woman held up what appeared to be a new “Peter 4 Prison” sign behind him and said, “This is my First Amendment right.”
Navarro attempted to continue, but the woman cut in to accuse a man behind her of assault.
“That man just assaulted me. He stuck a flag pole up in between my legs! ... I want to press charges,” she said, as can be seen in the video below.
The altercation flummoxed Navarro for several seconds, and he alternately grimaced and grinned while the woman, the man with the flagpole, and several other people could be heard talking in the background.
The sign-wielding woman has shown up repeatedly during Navarro’s court appearances.
A previous encounter between the two on Aug. 30 went viral as Navarro tried and failed to take away her protest sign.
The reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggest that this scene could go viral as well.