Peter Rosalita is just 10 years old, but his singing chops gave him a commanding presence in the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. (Watch his audition below.)

The Filipino contestant slayed the high notes of “All By Myself,” earning strong praise from fussbudget judge Simon Cowell.

“You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy,” Cowell gushed. “Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition.”

Fellow panelist Heidi Klum added: “Mariah better watch out.”

Peter said he would buy a Nintendo Switch and a laptop for online school if he was to win the performance competition’s $1 million grand prize. He got one step closer after all four judges voted him through to the next round.

“I predict you’re gonna go far in this competition,” Howie Mandel said.