Peter Rosalita proved Tuesday that big lights and a big stage can fit a little kid.

The 10-year-old Filipino singer nailed the showy highs of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” to again thrill viewers on “America’s Got Talent.” (Watch the clip below.)

Peter didn’t let the pressure of the live quarterfinals throw him in the least, perhaps confirming judge Howie Mandel’s prediction back in early June that he would go far in the talent competition.

Peter won huge praise from the panelists for his rendition of “All By Myself” in the audition phase. At the time, he said he would use the $1 million grand prize to buy a laptop and a Nintendo Switch.

He still seems to be on track for a possible victory and appears to be a favorite among fans. As of midday Wednesday, his latest performance on the show’s YouTube channel had nearly twice as many viewers as the second most-watched act.