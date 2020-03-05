HuffPost Finds

Surprisingly, Peter Thomas Roth Skin Care Is On Sale At Walmart

Get your glow on with these cult-favorite Peter Thomas products that we spotted on sale at, of all places, Walmart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Skin care on sale? Sign us up.
Skin care on sale? Sign us up.

After all of the cold winter wind, you’re probably looking forward to getting your glow back in time for spring and summer.

And even if you stocked up during Dermstore’s Winter Sale, you might still be feeling like your makeup bag is missing a couple things heading in to sunscreen season.

Sephora and Ulta aren’t having huge sales right now, but there’s one place that has a lot of markdowns on beauty and skin care: Walmart.

From the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask one of our editors tried out in January that’s now $17 to Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Shampoo that’s now $20, there are some quality steals on cult-favorite brands right now.

One of them is Peter Thomas Roth. Whether you want to stock up on some of your favorites or try out a product that your friends recommended, now’s your chance to — without overspending.

Want the best deal before you buy? Check out HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of deals from brands you know and trust, like Sephora promo codes and Ulta Beauty promo codes.

Check out these Peter Thomas Roth products that are on sale right now:

1
Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Face Mask
Walmart
Originally $52, get it now for $30.
2
24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Prism Face Cream
Walmart
Originally $42, get it now for $24.
3
Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Face Moisturizer
Walmart
Originally $52, get it now for $30.
4
Retinol Fusion PM
Walmart
Originally $65, get it now for $35.
5
Firmx Peeling Gel Facial Exfoliant
Walmart
Originally $48, get it now for $29.
6
Anti-Aging Facial Cleanser
Walmart
Originally $39, get it now for $25.
7
Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart
Originally $75, get it now for $44.
8
Mega Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Cellular Creme
Walmart
Originally $65, get it now for $45.
9
Glycolic Acid 3% Facial Wash
Walmart
Originally $38, get it now for $24.
10
Hungarian Thermal Water Mineral Rich Moisturizer
Walmart
Originally $58, get it now for $33.
11
Glycolic Acid Face Moisturizer
Walmart
Originally $45, get it now for $27.
12
Mega-Rich Body Cleanser
Walmart
Originally $20, get it now for $15.
13
Cucumber Gel Face Mask
Walmart
Originally $55, get it now for $35.
14
Irish Moor Mud Purifying Cleansing Gel
Walmart
Originally $38, get it now for $24.
15
Acne Clearing Face Wash
Walmart
Originally $38, get it now for $24.
finds budgetfinds salefinds walmartstyle and beautyBest deals