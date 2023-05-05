What's Hot

Chris Pratt Nails The Most Disgusting ‘Met Gala Look’

Conservatives Have A New Target For Their Moral Panic: High School Musicals

Elon Musk's Twitter Is A String Of Broken Promises And Flip-Flops

Warner Bros. CEO Defends CNN's Trump Town Hall

Fox News Host Kayleigh McEnany Mocks New Yorkers Protesting Jordan Neely Killing

5 Key Moments From Donald Trump's Bonkers Deposition Video

24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Kate Middleton Takes Phone Call From Fan Who Couldn't Travel For Coronation

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Alec Baldwin Admits He Forgot To Include One Child In Tribute To His Kids

CDC Head Rochelle Walensky Resigns

U.S. Adds A Strong 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes

Weird NewsDeathpeter thiel

Peter Thiel Says He’s Freezing His Body After Death, But He’s ‘Not Convinced It Works’

The billionaire tech bro told Bari Weiss he’s paid to have it done “more as an ideological statement.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Billionaire tech bro Peter Thiel may not be donating as much money to losing Republican politicians as he did in 2020, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten how to throw his cash toward questionable investments.

Earlier this week, Thiel admitted to journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast that he’s paid to have his body cryonically frozen when he dies ― in hopes he can be revived if and when future generations figure out a solution for whatever causes his future death.

However, he added this caveat: “I think of it more as an ideological statement,” before adding that he “[doesn’t] necessarily expect it to work.”

Still, he thinks, “It’s the sort of thing we’re supposed to try to do.”

Thiel’s decision to put his after-life on ice isn’t new. He first mentioned it to the Telegraph in 2014, saying that “people have a choice to accept death, deny it or fight it.”

I think our society is dominated by people who are into denial or acceptance, and I prefer to fight it.”

Thiel arranged to have himself frozen at the Alcor Life Extension Institute, the same place where the head of baseball great Ted Williams was reportedly kept.

NBC News estimates a full body freeze costs around $200,000, while you can just freeze the head for a measly $80,000.

You can hear Thiel put his future plans on the ice below.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community