Peter Thiel Says He’s Freezing His Body After Death, But He’s ‘Not Convinced It Works’

Billionaire tech bro Peter Thiel may not be donating as much money to losing Republican politicians as he did in 2020, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten how to throw his cash toward questionable investments.

Earlier this week, Thiel admitted to journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast that he’s paid to have his body cryonically frozen when he dies ― in hopes he can be revived if and when future generations figure out a solution for whatever causes his future death.

However, he added this caveat: “I think of it more as an ideological statement,” before adding that he “[doesn’t] necessarily expect it to work.”

Still, he thinks, “It’s the sort of thing we’re supposed to try to do.”

Thiel’s decision to put his after-life on ice isn’t new. He first mentioned it to the Telegraph in 2014, saying that “people have a choice to accept death, deny it or fight it.”

I think our society is dominated by people who are into denial or acceptance, and I prefer to fight it.”

NBC News estimates a full body freeze costs around $200,000, while you can just freeze the head for a measly $80,000.