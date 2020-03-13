'Bachelor' Peter Weber And Madi Prewett Are Already Broken Up

“Bachelor” star Peter Weber and his final choice, Madison Prewett, announced they have split two days after deciding to get back together on the show’s season finale.

Weber, 28, and Prewett, 23, each announced the breakup on Thursday separately via their personal Instagram pages.

In his post, Weber said that he “learned so many lessons” from being on the show and thanked Prewett “for your patience and unconditional love.”

He also called Prewett “the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly,” before announcing that they have “mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.”

Weber said it wasn’t an easy decision, but “after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

Weber also addressed Hannah Ann Sluss, whom he proposed to after Prewett pulled out of the show over concerns that Weber slept with other women in the show’s Fantasy Suites. Sluss famously called out Weber’s wishy-washy behavior on the season finale.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

In her post announcing the breakup, Prewett said she was “so incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of,” and said she has “learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

The breakup won’t be a surprise to many, who noted there were serious lifestyle differences between the couple.

For example, Weber famously had sex four times in one night in a windmill with former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, while Prewett planned to wait until marriage for sex.

In fact, Weber’s own mother, Barbara Weber, predicted the relationship wouldn’t last and said during Tuesday’s show he’d have to “fail to succeed.”