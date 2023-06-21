Ex-Bush Aide Rips Evangelical Trump Supporters For 'Obvious' Hypocrisy

Peter Wehner put evangelicals on blast for hypocrisy as the community continues to support Donald Trump.

“You have in Donald Trump the person who probably most embodies the antithesis of the Sermon on the Mount, the person of Jesus, and the teachings of Jesus,” he said on MSNBC on Tuesday. “And this guy’s a rock star and has been for year after year.”

Wehner, a conservative Christian who served in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and as a senior aide to George W. Bush, said evangelicals could have argued in 2016 that they didn’t know who Trump really was.

But not anymore.

“And by the time we got to 2020 it was so obvious what he was,” Wehner said. “And yet they stayed and it’s a tremendous indictment of them” and of the evangelical movement overall.

See more of his conversation on “Morning Joe” below: