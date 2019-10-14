Peter Wehner said there’s a reason why many of President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters won’t turn on him.

“It is almost like a hermetically sealed world,” he said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “Facts are like BBs, they’re just bouncing off of a brick wall. They just don’t penetrate.”

Wehner, who served in the administrations of presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and as a senior aide in the White House of President George W. Bush, said it comes down to a concept called the psychology of accommodation.

“People decided early on for a variety of reasons to accommodate themselves to Donald Trump, some of them thinking that things would get better, that he would grow in office, that he would be surrounded by good people,” he said.

Instead, Trump has gotten worse. But because of their early accommodation of the president, these voters are essentially stuck with him.

“Now it’s not just a defense of Trump. It’s a defense of their defense of Trump,” Wehner said. “To indict him is to indict themselves, and to indict their own judgment, and that’s hard for any human being.”

The result: “They will defend him regardless of what happens, come hell or high water.”

In 2016, Trump bragged that his supporters were so loyal that not even murder could shake them.