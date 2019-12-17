Sanders Campaign Trolls Buttigieg's Napa Fundraiser By Buying Peteswinecave.com

The wits in the Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) campaign are trolling Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg and his tony wine-cave fundraiser with the purchase of the URL domain “peteswinecave.com.”

The curious who click on the link are led to a fundraising site for Sanders.

The stunt — noted on Twitter by Sanders spokesman Mike Casca and reported by CBS campaign correspondent Cara Korte — was a dig at Buttigieg’s fundraiser Sunday in the cellars of a Napa Valley winery. The event was hosted by the winery’s billionaire owners, reported The Associated Press.

Photos leaked by a Recode reporter of Buttigieg’s event, reportedly largely closed to reporters, show donors dining with the South Bend, Indiana, mayor in the Hall Rutherford wine caves beneath a chandelier bedecked with 1,500 Swarovski crystals.

Here are some photos of the Buttigieg fundraiser in Napa -- with the famous wine cave and the chandelier with 1,500 Swarovski crystals -- that @BrianSlodysko wrote about.https://t.co/0sprQ3aDsy pic.twitter.com/3waO6jO93L — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) December 16, 2019

The Sanders campaign domain sleight-of-hand got props from the senator’s fans on Twitter — and seemed to be pulling in some donations.

It worked. Donated. — Scott Rome (@Scott_H_Rome) December 17, 2019

Nice. $50 to the good Senator from Vermont. pic.twitter.com/HX8MZzt2qA — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕓 𝔽𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 🕊🌹🌱🏳️‍🌈 (@jacobflowers) December 17, 2019

Wow, ‘Pete Swine Cave’ seems a bit harsh — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) December 17, 2019