26 Tweets About The Petty Things Couples Do When They’re Mad At Each Other

When you’re in an adult relationship, you’d like to think you’re capable of dealing with anger, frustration or annoyance toward your partner in healthy, mature ways.
In reality, however, that doesn’t always happen. Even grown-ups can be petty as hell sometimes.
Below, we’ve gathered 26 hilarious and relatable tweets about the ways couples get back at each other when they’re pissed off.
My husband pissed me off so when he wasn't looking I poured water on the floor in front of the dishwasher. He's been fixing it for the past 2 hours.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) October 12, 2019
My husband pissed me off so I sent him a picture of the thermostat set to 72 degrees.— Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) March 1, 2021
When I’m mad at my husband, I ask him to help me find my phone and then put it in my pocket on silent.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) January 5, 2021
the next time my linguist boyfriend pisses me off, I’m just gonna say “irregardless” and see what he does— altrey (@aubviouslynot) October 2, 2019
I know it sounds mean but when I’m mad at my wife and want to lash out, I open a bottle of some condiment when there’s already one open.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 27, 2020
My husband is obsessed with keeping our new car in pristine condition, so I carry a little vial of glitter with me at all times in case he pisses me off.— SpacedMom (@copymama) December 5, 2018
Thinking about making an audio recording of me eating cereal and clanking my spoon on the bowl just to send to my wife when we are in a fight.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 24, 2021
When I’m mad at my husband I like to plug my usb mouse into his computer and move the mouse around while he’s playing online games— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) February 9, 2021
I’m mad at my wife so I liked a lot of songs on her Pandora playlist that I know she didn’t like— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 7, 2020
My husband pissed me off so I made him his favorite chocolate chip cookies and used black beans instead of chocolate— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) December 9, 2020
My boyfriend pissed me off but I’m a grown woman so instead of yelling I’m just gonna order an appetizer without telling him and then not share— Megs (@meganrhanks) April 18, 2019
My girlfriend pissed me off today so I’m buying her the doll she HATES on amazon right now. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/RAz24sXImq— Salice Rose (@salice_roseee) July 19, 2020
Me: you’re mad at me?— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) February 26, 2020
Wife: no, not even sure why you would say that.
Me: I can tell by the sound of you putting the plates away.
Wife: fuck you and fuck those plates.
Me: there it is.
I let my wife know I’m mad at her by wearing outfits she doesn’t like.— Eman El-husseini (@emanifique) November 12, 2018
My husband pissed me off today so I told him that I can’t wait to see what he had planned for our special day tomorrow— kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) January 11, 2020
There is nothing special about tomorrow
But there is something special about watching the color leave his face as the panic takes over
Instead of telling my husband I'm annoyed with him, I'm just gonna put strawberries in a salad.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 24, 2020
My husband pissed me off so I took photos of me using his tools improperly and sent them throughout the day while he was at work as payback— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) November 15, 2020
I know it sounds mean but when I’m mad at my wife and want to lash out, I’ll put a whisk in the spatula drawer when I’m emptying the dishwasher.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 3, 2020
My wife ate the last donut this morning so I went in her car and readjusted the driver's seat and mirrors.— Forward March (@RunOldMan) March 11, 2021
my boyfriend pissed me off so now I’m eating all the expensive salami in the fridge— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) May 17, 2020
My husband got a remote control for our Christmas tree lights and I haven't seen him this happy since our first child was born.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) December 10, 2020
So it seemed only fitting that I gave my oldest the honor of hiding the remote from him last night when he pissed me off.
My husband pissed me off so for dinner I'm making him Kale And Tofu Salad.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) December 19, 2020
My husband pissed me off and think he finna sit in the living room and watch tv in peace. So, I downloaded the LG remote app and keep turning the TV off from the bedroom.— Custom Graphic Print Shop (@TouchedByTy) November 3, 2019
He came in here and I acted like I was sleep. So now he thinks we have ghosts. ☠️☠️☠️
When I’m upset with my wife, I don’t get mad, I just cancel all her reoccurring Amazon deliveries— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) January 15, 2021
My husband pissed me off so I logged into his beer rating app and gave a bunch of mediocre beers five-star reviews.— Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) April 23, 2020
husband pissed me off tonight so I gave him button up PJ’s for the baby 🙂💛— cam (@cameryncarterr) August 4, 2020