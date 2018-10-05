20 Tweets You'll Relate To If No One In Your Office Has Manners

Admit it: There’s something about your coworkers that makes you wish you could work remotely till the end of time.
If you agree with that statement, you’re definitely not alone. Below, we’ve rounded up 20 perfectly petty tweets about office etiquette.
all company onboarding should include a segment about open-office etiquette— worlds greatest dud (@dijkstracula) June 3, 2016
"do you take a loud & lengthy skype meeting at your desk N/N"
Who else hates office bathroom etiquette? Warning...this is TMI 😂 @rootandfettle pic.twitter.com/glxBlrsJHM— RACHAELPAYNE (@rachbunn) April 18, 2016
What is your favorite phrase to use in a professional clap back?— Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) August 21, 2017
Mine is "per my last email..."
I endorse this guidance for office pantry etiquette. pic.twitter.com/HQtBTUjfGK— Jon Keegan (@jonkeegan) August 1, 2016
What's proper etiquette for telling your co-worker to STFU when they start snoring in the office?— Samantha Silver (@iamsamsilver) December 6, 2016
When you book a room but the last meeting runs over. pic.twitter.com/fFA0DbDDoI— Rondelle Hobbs (@RondelleHobbs) September 12, 2018
Office etiquette: Don't whistle or sing along to the radio and I won't throw a stapler at your head.— L(assitude) (@lmwortho) April 4, 2017
What is the etiquette when stepping out of an office toilet that stinks, through no fault of your own, to find someone waiting to go in?— Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) May 2, 2017
Open the door to the office bathroom, there's a guy at the urinal, and he TURNS AROUND TO LOOK AT ME when I walk in. That's not how men's bathroom etiquette works at all.— Sperry Garcia (@BostonJerry) November 16, 2017
Office Etiquette question: If someone leaves an open box of Girl Scout Cookies in the break room with a note that says, “please enjoy,” is it acceptable to take all but one of them?— Scott Sanderson (@scottie_111) February 13, 2018
Asking for a friend.
When someone on a conference call flushes and is not on mute 🙄😝— Nicole Elinoff (@nellienoff) October 1, 2018
When people don't respect office meeting room-booking etiquette pic.twitter.com/vUhli25Bzt— Declan Cashin Big Dec Energy (@Tweet_Dec) February 22, 2018
The staff room at my work is SOOOO passive aggressive but seriously I would think we work with 6 year olds LOL pic.twitter.com/GEVAvNsgbu— Coops (@karaacoops) September 26, 2018
For a guy who does 20 minutes of work per day, dresses like a less professional Bart Simpson, and takes a dozen breaks a a day to smoke weed in his car, the IT guy is surprisingly condescending regarding office etiquette.— Gret¢hen (@wokkax3) May 1, 2018
Office Etiquette: Please do not reheat your 3 day old cod fish sandwich from Long John Silvers in the community microwave.— Steve Chambers (@Schamberss) October 2, 2018
Who the F*ck just microwaved broccoli!? #officeetiquette pic.twitter.com/YoVIpVmDy8— Daniella (@2ch19) October 2, 2018
NEEWWWWWWWW PET PEEEVEEEE— JD’s Dad (@AirExysKai) October 3, 2018
Don’t fucking walk through people’s cubes. There are hallways. OFFICE ETIQUETTE REEEEEEEE
when i die, please let me be reincarnated as the passive aggressive smiley face at the end of bitchy work emails— 🎃🦇🕷Malloween🕷🦇🎃 (@MalCantSpell) October 3, 2018
Things are getting mad passive aggressive at work, so I responded with petty: (that's a bagel crumb I smashed on the paper) pic.twitter.com/7ddpGSTPl3— Sam the SJSkald (@SJSkald) September 26, 2018
Colleagues have been writing names on the food in the office fridge.— Kimmy Lee (@ItsKimmyLee) September 28, 2018
What an adorable idea! I am currently eating a yogurt called Debbie! 😊