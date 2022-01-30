Peyton Manning Talks Tom Brady On 'SNL,' Can't Stop Thinking About 'Emily In Paris'

Manning admitted to co-anchor Colin Jost that he didn’t even watch last week’s NFL blockbuster games — which he had heard were “incredible.” Instead, he turned on “Emily in Paris” and couldn’t stop watching the entire (second) season.

“Oh, my God, Colin, this show has everything: Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally,” he said. “Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”

Asked about reports that Brady is retiring, Manning responded: “I’m not sure it’s true; I think it’s just speculation.”

He added: “But if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch “Emily in Paris.” I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily.”

He then plotted Emily issues with her love life — and her work — like plays on a football field.

“Sacre bleu, man!” he interjected.

“You know what’s not sitting on the sidelines?′ asked the fanboy. “The fashion: Striped parachute pants, plaid newsboy hat, fur-trimmed cardigan and fingerless driving gloves!”

He conceded people expected him to do the “safe thing” and watch football.

“But if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself,” he deadpanned.

“The French have a saying — parlez-vous francais — which means: ‘You do you, Girl,’” he added.

Check it out in the video clip up top.