These Old-School Canvas Sneakers Are The Only Ones That Actually Support My Feet

“First off let me say this, the fit, comfort, and support are unmatched. This was my chosen footwear for music festivals and I can stand all day and not feel like my shoes were the cause of discomfort. Besides, who doesn’t love to run faster and jump higher?” — Aaron Bentley

“Best shoes on the market. That’s not a literal headline, but a personal one. I will be wearing them for the rest of life. So comfy and good to my feet. Easy to walk on all day long. And they look so classic and good. I fetch compliments with these all the time. “ARE THOSE CONVERSE?” ...No no no honey, these are PF Flyers... “Ah okay I was gonna say they just looked cooler for some reason”... This interaction happens all the time. Either that or I get paid my respects for knowing what PF Flyers are. If you’re a converse fan, come join the other side.” — Lauren O.M.

“More comfortable than converse due to the arch support and cushion insole. Color was true to picture. Great looking good quality shoe especially for the low price.” — JB

“I really like the retro look and they are comfortable. Wore them all day and no issues. Great shoes.” — No Way Jose

“The shoes are perfect and very comfortable. They are more comfortable than the chuck taylors that i normally wear.” — Thyrone Harris

“I’m an Emergency Room Nurse - I work six 12 hour shifts in a row. I work every shift in my PF Flyers Center High (Kelly Green). I get tons of compliments on them, but I wear them because they are comfortable and secure when I’m running around the department. Unlike Chucks, they have a comfort insole that supports my feet. Canvas is washable in the event I get some fluid spilled on them. They are great shoes.” — E. M. Hunt

“Hard to believe buts these shoes are far more comfortable than Converse! I actually like to sole, toe, the material AND the insole is nicely padded and shaped to our arch of our feet! Love these shoes!” — Kittie