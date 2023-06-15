Controversial PGA Tour Deal With Saudis Faces Scrutiny In Washington

PGA Tour’s controversial merger plans with Saudi-backed LIV Golf is facing scrutiny in Washington, D.C., where lawmakers are questioning the morality and safety of such an acquisition, and a federal agency is reportedly planning an investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Justice Department has notified the PGA Tour, the organizer of many professional golf tournaments in the U.S., that it’s investigating the merger plans for antitrust concerns. PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which the Saudi Public Investment Fund has committed billions to fund, have been embroiled in a squabble over control of the sport, with LIV Golf poaching some of the PGA Tour’s top players and suing its competitor for running an illegal monopoly on the sport.

Then, unexpectedly, the two entities announced last week they were merging under a to-be-named business, with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan saying it would benefit both sides “to take the competitor off of the board, to have them exist as a partner, not an owner.” Antitrust experts reacted, saying DOJ scrutiny was now certain.

The Journal’s report follows a letter that Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote to the DOJ on Tuesday asking it to investigate the deal for possible violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The deal “would make a U.S. organization complicit ― and force American golfers and their fans to join this complicity ― in the Saudi regime’s latest attempt to sanitize its abuses by pouring funds into major sports leagues,” they wrote, referencing Saudi Arabia’s deep history of human rights abuses.

Members of Congress have begun inspecting the merger plans as well. On Monday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), wrote a letter to the heads of the two organizations informing them that the Senate’s Subcommittee on Investigations is reviewing the planned merger and requesting documents related to the deal, describing it as “a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution.”

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, Blumenthal continued, “has announced that it intends to use investments in sports to further the Saudi government’s strategic objectives.” LIV Golf, he said, helps Saudi Arabia further that goal.

“Critics have cast such Saudi investments in sports as a means of ‘sportswashing’ —an attempt to soften the country’s image around the world—given Saudi Arabia’s deeply disturbing human rights record at home and abroad,” Blumenthal said.