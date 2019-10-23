PG&E Rolls Out More Power Outages While Denying Reimbursements

“We have an antiquated system at PG&E that needs to be upgraded,” Newsom said earlier this month, criticizing the company for prioritizing profits over safety. PG&E has been under near-constant investigation for the past decade over the numerous wildfires connected to it violating safety rules, such as poor record-keeping on malfunctioning equipment.

The bungled rollout of earlier power outages added new layers of frustration with the company. At the start of the Oct. 9 outages, the PG&E website crashed, blocking customers from finding maps and information ahead of time; the resource centers it set up for people to cool down and charge mobile devices grew chaotic because of inadequate staffing; and its systems for alerting people about outages failed, leaving vulnerable people scrambling to find backup generators.

Ahead of Wednesday’s blackout, Newsom renewed his demands for the company to do better during the next public safety power shutoff.

“PG&E’s lapse in planning to provide adequate, accurate and accessible information to its customers and the public was inexcusable,” he wrote in a letter to PG&E CEO William Johnson on Tuesday. “In the same vein, PG&E’s communications with local and tribal governments lacked even the most basic elements of emergency management organization.”