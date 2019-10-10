Fury After PG&E Cuts Power To Millions Of Californians As Solution To Wildfire

In Colusa County, northwest of Sacramento, someone shot at a PG&E worker’s vehicle on Tuesday evening, ahead of the electricity cutoff, the California Highway Patrol said. No one was injured, though one of the driver’s windows was shattered, the patrol said.

Barricades were set up outside PG&E’s San Francisco offices on Wednesday. In the city of Oroville, roughly 150 miles northeast, police were asked to patrol another PG&E property after an “angry customer” egged an office and left a “threatening note,” The Washington Post reported.

The state’s governor was among those who expressed anger over the outages.

“I’m outraged because it didn’t need to happen,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said at a news conference Wednesday. “They’re in bankruptcy because of their terrible management going back decades. They created these conditions.”