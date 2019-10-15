Pharrell Williams On The Moment He Realized 'Blurred Lines' Was Problematic

“And then I realized that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn’t matter that that’s not my behavior,” he added. Or the way I think about things,” he added. “It just matters how it affects women.”

He realized that it didn’t matter what his intentions were when writing the song, but how the lyrics made women feel.

“I realized that we live in a chauvinist culture in our country. Hadn’t realized that,” Williams added. “Didn’t realize that some of my songs catered to that.”

