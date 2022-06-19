Musician and music producer Pharrell Williams surprised five NAACP youth leaders Friday by announcing he was paying off their student debt.

He announced the gift during a panel event addressing the Black student debt crisis, organized by the NAACP in Washington, D.C.

The “Happy” singer is in D.C. hosting the Something in the Water music festival over the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

Wisdom Cole, the NAACP’s national director of youth and college, called the gift a “powerful” gesture.

“Pharrell forever changed their lives. This was a powerful moment,” Cole told ABC affiliate WJLA-TV. “Imagine if President Biden made this a reality for all students. Student debt continues to disproportionately plague the Black community and crush opportunities for so many Black people.”

WATCH: The moment 6 young @NAACP leaders find out that #SomethingInTheWater is cancelling all their student debt.



Now can you imagine if @POTUS fulfilled his promise? pic.twitter.com/hroyopTbHi — Jonah Bryson (@JonahLBryson) June 17, 2022

