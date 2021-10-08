If your dental care routine has fallen by the wayside this past year and half, you wouldn’t be alone. As we gradually move closer to a place where masks are making less of an appearance, your mouth might be taking center stage once again and Amazon has answered the call with offering up to 40% off on some of the best oral hygiene tools in the biz ― Philips Sonicare Electric toothbrushes.

Do the work of a dentist-visit clean with one powerful toothbrush and help your mouth (and possibly yourself) forget that 2020 ever happened. Act quick, because these deals are for one day only. Your teeth will thank you for it.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (40% off)

This model uses thousands of sonic pulses to lift any kind of plaque, debris and stains even from above the gum line so teeth and gums don’t just look more clean ―- they feel clean, too.

Customize your brushing routine by choosing from three modes: whitening, clean and gum care while smart technology embedded in the brush head senses when you are brushing too hard so you can forget about the increased gum sensitivity or enamel damage that you might get from other models. This feature also makes this toothbrush a great choice for individuals with cavities, orthodontic work or veneers. You also never have to guess when it’s time to change your brush head, because they thought of that, too. BrushSync technology tracks how long you have been using your toothbrush and how hard you have been brushing, then notifies you when it’s time to swap out a new brush head. Philips Sonicare ensures two weeks worth of battery life per charge, however if you still find yourself needing to travel, the compact charging dock and hygienic case make transport a breeze.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, in 5 colors (40% off)

This model essentially provides you a customized and guided brushing experience, thanks to the microchip-enabled technology and smart sensors throughout this toothbrush. In addition to the three choices of modes (white, clean and gum care), you also get your choice of intensity to use with each mode, so you can really curate the type of care you want for different areas of the mouth. However, the BrushSync feature is really what sets this toothbrush apart from any within the Philips Sonicare line ― the brush head actually senses the exact mode and intensity you should be brushing with for your specific gum type. It literally knows your mouth better than you do.

