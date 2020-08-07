Twins Vibing To Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' Go Viral For Their Reaction

About 40 years after Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” hit the Billboard charts, 20-something twins Tim and Fred Williams are winning the internet with their reaction to it. (Watch below.)

The YouTube stars, whose channel is called TwinsthenewTrend, host a series dubbed “First Time Hearing” to learn about hit music of yore.

In their initial listen to Collins’ 1981 hit, the two vibe along somewhat enthusiastically until the singer-songwriter’s drum solo. That’s when it gets really fun.

These 2 teens listening to In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins for the first time is absolute gold pic.twitter.com/L3QhbKf0hV — Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua77) August 7, 2020

It’s as if an ancient relic has just spoken to them from a pop history tomb. The Gary, Indiana, brothers posted the video late last month but it’s rapidly making the rounds now.

Here’s their full version:

People on Twitter loved the guys’ enthusiasm.

The joy in knowing that beat was gonna drop & waiting for their reactions is pure poetry. https://t.co/eo2I36XYW4 — Kelly Wickham Hurst (@mochamomma) August 7, 2020

That moment they knew Phil Collins is the man. pic.twitter.com/Xx4081HhAP — Wiggles (@WigglesDJ) August 7, 2020

Since Phil Collins is trending, w/ the awesome video of teenagers hearing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for the first time, here’s a snippet of him doing it live.

Still remember where I was when I heard it for the first time...❤️pic.twitter.com/DxYyKVraJ9 — 🐝 He knew... (@4Pete2020) August 7, 2020

These guys reacting to Phil Collins is everything I needed to see rn. pic.twitter.com/CFtrcuYwbM — iPaulie (@iPaulie) August 7, 2020

