Twins Vibing To Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' Go Viral For Their Reaction

About 40 years after Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” hit the Billboard charts, 20-something twins Tim and Fred Williams are winning the internet with their reaction to it. (Watch below.)
The YouTube stars, whose channel is called TwinsthenewTrend, host a series dubbed “First Time Hearing” to learn about hit music of yore.
In their initial listen to Collins’ 1981 hit, the two vibe along somewhat enthusiastically until the singer-songwriter’s drum solo. That’s when it gets really fun.
It’s as if an ancient relic has just spoken to them from a pop history tomb. The Gary, Indiana, brothers posted the video late last month but it’s rapidly making the rounds now.
Here’s their full version:
People on Twitter loved the guys’ enthusiasm.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter