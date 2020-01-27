Phil Jackson Emotionally Reflects On Kobe Bryant, Says He Was A 'Chosen One'

Jackson notably mentored Bryant for 11 seasons with the Lakers as the team’s head coach, with the two winning five NBA championships together between 2000 and 2010.

Jackson, now 74, played 12 seasons as a power forward in the NBA; he helped take the New York Knicks to the NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. He has since acted as a coach for the Chicago Bulls and then the Lakers. After his retirement from coaching in 2011, Jackson joined the Knicks as team president in 2014. He was dismissed in 2017.

Bryant, who retired in 2016, had indicated that he wanted either Jackson or Michael Jordan to induct him into the Basketball Hall of Fame should he get the honor.