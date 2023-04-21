What's Hot

Los Angeles Angels Manager Phil Nevin Ejected Twice From Same Game

“That’s a first,” Nevin said before Thursday’s series finale against the New York Yankees.
AP
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
via Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin had never been ejected twice from the same game. Until Wednesday.

“That’s a first,” he said before Thursday’s series finale against the New York Yankees.

In the ninth inning with the score tied at 2 on Wednesday, Mike Trout was called out on a full-count checked swing by first base ump Will Little, stranding two.

Nevin emerged from the Angels dugout to yell and point at Little. He was tossed, but continued past the foul line to approach Little and was thrown out again by plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

Nevin said he told Barksdale he already had been tossed, “Just to let you know.”

The umpire responded, “Oh, I’m sorry,” according to Nevin.

Nevin went to short right field to tell Little his thoughts from up close.

New York won 3-2 on Gleyber Torres’ 10th-inning sacrifice fly

