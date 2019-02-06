‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Makes Bonkers Claim: You Don’t Need Health Care, Just Jesus

“Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson resurfaced on Fox Business on Tuesday to slam calls for universal health care.

Instead of medicine, he said, people just need more Jesus:

Good news from the right-- you don't even need healthcare because you get eternal healthcare from God in the afterlife and it's free. pic.twitter.com/CjPCse7Ggw — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 5, 2019

Robertson took exception to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) backing a “Medicare for all” plan to create a single-payer system for health care.

“Kamala, I already have health care. It’s given to me by God. Eternal health care,” he said.

Host Neil Cavuto wondered about more earthly health concerns.

“But people get sick on Earth in human form,” he said.

Robertson replied:

“The temporary reprieve is not worth it. I’m telling her, I have eternal health care and it’s free. Doctors can give you a little temporary reprieve, but they cannot save you from physical death. The doctors who treat you, they die, too.”

“But you’re not dismissing that we need, people need health care, right?” Cavuto asked.

“I didn’t have health care for 50 years,” Robertson said.

Robertson is 72; he did not address the other 22 years.