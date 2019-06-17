A man opened fire with a rifle at a graduation party in Philadelphia on Sunday, killing 1 person and injuring five others before escaping, police said.

Roughly 60 people were attending the gathering at a park in southwest Philadelphia when a man began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd around 10 p.m., Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters Monday.

“It’s just another case of wanton and senseless violence that we can’t get our brains around,” Ross said.

The shooter fired about nine rounds. One struck a 24-year-old man in the back. He was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Wounded were four teens aged 15 to 17, who were shot in the legs or ankles, and a 21-year-old who was hit in the elbow, Ross said. The teens ― three boys and a 16-year-old girl ― and the adult male were reported in stable condition, according to The Associated Press.

Three males were seen in the area of a nearby parking lot before one of them approached the party and began shooting, Ross said. Investigators were searching for the shooter and urged anyone with information to call the police. A motive has not yet been determined.

The shooting added to a wave of violence in Philadelphia in recent days. At least 30 people were shot in the city over the weekend, resulting in at least three homicides, AP reported.