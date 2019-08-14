Multiple Officers Wounded In Shooting Near Philadelphia's Temple University

Several police officers have been injured during an active shooter situation at a residential building near Temple University in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Police Department said that six officers had been shot and taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A spokesman for the police department confirmed that a gunman was firing at police.

Al Kuchler, a legal representative of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, told HuffPost one officer was hurt in a car accident.

Other officers were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not gunshot wounds.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot - at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The shooting broke out after 4 p.m. in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood of North Philadelphia. Helicopter footage of the scene shows a large police presence with many officers with their guns drawn.

Temple University placed its Health Sciences Center Campus on lockdown and told students and staff to seek shelter.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene to assist police with the shooting situation, which remained active and ongoing” as of 5:48 p.m. EDT.

This article has been updated with the number of officers wounded or injured.