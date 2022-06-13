Philip Baker Hall, Star Of ‘Modern Family’ And ‘Boogie Nights,’ Dies At 90

Veteran actor Philip Baker Hall has died after a more than five-decade career in Hollywood. Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images

Actor Philip Baker Hall has died at the age of 90.

Hall’s wife of nearly 40 years, Holly Wolfle Hall, confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

Hall was in warm spirits during his final days and passed away on Sunday in Glendale, California, surrounded by loved ones, according to his wife.

“His voice at the end was still just as powerful,” she said.

The star’s friend and neighbor Sam Farmer also announced the news Monday on Twitter.

“My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it,” the Los Angeles Times sports writer shared online.

A cause of death has not yet been given.

Hall, whose Hollywood career spans more than five decades, garnered 185 film and TV credits, according to IMDb.

He’s most known for his work in “Boogie Nights” (1997) and “Magnolia” (1999).

His final feature film was 2017’s “The Last Word,” starring Amanda Seyfried.

In 2020, Hall starred in the Netflix TV series “Messiah,” which follows a CIA officer investigating a charismatic figure whose followers believe he can perform miracles.

Several Hollywood stars have honored Hall on social media, including “Better Call Saul” actor Michael McKean.

“Never not good. RIP, Philip Baker Hall,” the actor tweeted.

