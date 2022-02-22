A talented journalist wowed viewers this week with his coverage of the Ukraine crisis ― in six languages.

Polyglot Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, has been reporting from Kyiv on the developing conflict with Russia. Speaking to assorted news organizations around the world, he detailed new developments in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

Advertisement

He posted a montage of his work Monday, which went viral and accumulated more than 1.8 million views by the end of the day.