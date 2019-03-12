Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addressed a group of women as “bitch” on Monday during an award ceremony highlighting the work of female military and police.

“You criticize every sentence or word I say,” he bemoaned to the female audience.

Duterte later tried to show how much he loved women by boasting about having multiple wives.

“I love women,” he said, according to The Guardian. “That’s why you see I have two wives. That means I like women.”

The president of the Philippines has been criticized repeatedly for his outlandish and crude remarks about women. Last year, he told soldiers to shoot female communist rebels in the vagina, adding that “if there is no vagina, it would be useless,” suggesting that without genitals, women are useless. In 2017, Duterte joked about taking personal responsibility for soldiers who rape up to three women. He’s also come under fire for pressuring a woman to kiss him on stage at an event in Seoul, South Korea.

During his presidential campaign in 2016, Duterte was discussing the 1989 gang rape and murder of an Australian missionary in Davao City when he lamented that he should have been “first” in line to rape her as the city’s mayor at the time.