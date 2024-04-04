“Purchased this after my 10+ year old Sonicare finally died. So glad I did. It’s smoother and easy to use. Provides a great clean. Worth every penny for the compliments I get from my hygienist and knowing I’m taking great care of my teeth and gums!” — Robert C. Dissman

“Love it! Recommended by my dentist. Worth the price for super clean teeth. If you want to save the health of your teeth..this is a good investment.” — Pittsburgh Barb

“Maybe it’s too soon to review. I’ve only had this toothbrush a couple weeks. But so far, it seems easy to clean, easy to charge, and easy to use. Just glance at the directions to find the setting you want. There are 3 different settings based on how long you want to brush for. I went for the middle setting, which is around 2 1/2 minutes. The base seems sturdy and comes with a charger, a really nice travel case and a few brushes. It will let you know when it’s time to replace your brush, taking the guesswork out of it. I’ve always hated brushing, but I honestly look forward to it now because my mouth and teeth feel cleaner when I’m done. It claims it’s 7 times more effective than brushing with an old-school toothbrush. I don’t know how you’d prove something like that, but I do feel like I’m reaching more areas of my teeth, and I like the consistency of brushing for a set period each time. Immediately after I started using it, I wondered why I waited so long to get an electric toothbrush. It was only after I got jealous of my daughter’s, which her orthodontist “gave” her, that I decided to order one. I’m curious how long it will last. My son had one briefly, but his conked out. I used to have the same problem with electric razors. I just wash the toothbrush off after each use, so we’ll see. It seems to hold a charge for a long time. So far I love it!” — Duane Schneider