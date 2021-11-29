HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For lazy brushers and Type A tooth cleaners alike, an electric toothbrush is a staple. With four modes, three speeds and a pressure sensor, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean cleans 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. Still skeptical? The Bluetooth brush connects with the Philips Sonicare app that lets you track your pearly whites with an automated Sonicare app progress report. Track your own brushing progress and set a reminder timer to ensure you brush before bed.

Advertisement

The rechargeable brush comes with a travel case so you can take your Sonicare on the go, and the replaceable brush head means you keep the handle for years to come. (You can even set up an automatic brush head delivery so you never have to think about it again.)

If you’re looking to snag a Philips Sonicare ExpertClean brush for less, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals below.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Bluetooth rechargeable electric toothbrush (41% off)

The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean is tough on plaque but easy on your gums, and comes with different brushing modes like Deep Clean, White+ and Gum Health. The pressure sensor stops you from brushing too hard, and the electric brush head means your wrist gets a rest. The brush comes in black, white and pink, so you can match your bathroom and your style.