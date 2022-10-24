Phillies Fans Rowdy, Pole-Climbing Tradition Goes On Despite Grease

Philadelphia Phillies fans weren’t going to let grease spoil their celebrations following the team’s National League Championship Series win that punched them a ticket to the World Series on Sunday.

Philadelphia officials, who have greased poles ahead of big games in the past, greased light poles in the city before the MLB team’s series-clinching victory against the San Diego Padres this weekend, WPVI-TV reported.

The city reportedly failed to stop pole climbers in 2018 when the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship Game and later the Super Bowl.

Sunday was no different, KYW-TV noted, as an application of grease failed to deter fans from celebrating the team’s first National League pennant win since 2009.

The poles have been greased! You've been warned, Phillies fans 😂 https://t.co/0ZkI1Z89Tq pic.twitter.com/n6eYpwpMbR — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 22, 2022

One video shows a fan climbing a pole, flipping his cap and caught it as a crowd cheered on his stunt.

Another video shows a fan rocking a Philadelphia Flyers Ron Hextall jersey climb to the top of a pole as he hyped up a crowd.

You can check out more clips of the rowdy scene below.

I’m downtown for the Broad Street Party and have spotted my first pole climber. #Phillies pic.twitter.com/Tdi4tA9I3c — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) October 23, 2022

A Philly championship celebration tradition. The FIRST pole climber, guy in @flyers Hextall jersey. Cheered by thousands as he reaches the summit. ⁦⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/8tQRSGXjwY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 23, 2022

Some poles may have been greased on Broad Street, but not all of them…



He did make it down safe!! @6abc #phillies #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/JDneXb26Zs — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) October 23, 2022