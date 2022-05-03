Phoebe Bridgers Says 'Everyone Deserves' The Kind Of Abortion Access She Had

Phoebe Bridgers is joining a chorus of public figures in speaking out in defense of abortion rights.

On Tuesday afternoon, the singer-songwriter shared on social media that she’d had an abortion last fall, shortly after she’d kicked off her Reunion Tour in St. Louis, Missouri.

“I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill,” Bridgers wrote on Twitter. “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Bridgers also included a link to an article published Tuesday by The Cut titled: “Donate to an Abortion Fund Right Now.” The article includes links to various advocacy groups and reproductive health organizations across the U.S. ranked by their home states legislature’s likeliness to prohibit abortions.

The four-time Grammy nominee shared her story one day after a leaked draft opinion showed that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that expanded access to abortion nationwide.

After Politico published the draft opinion Monday evening, it immediately sent shock waves through the internet. Democratic and Republican lawmakers also responded to the report and generally fell along party lines in regard to their views to protect or ban abortion access.

Bridgers, who is currently dating “Normal People” actor Paul Mescal, has been an outspoken proponent of abortion rights for some time. Last fall, she unveiled a cover version of Bo Burnham’s song “That Funny Feeling” shortly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial law banning abortions in the Lone Star State after six weeks of pregnancy.