I’m going to break the fourth wall and say that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style icon status was solidified for me the moment I laid eyes on that jumpsuit from Season 2 of her hit show “Fleabag.”
The high-neck, backless, low-cut dream of an outfit fits like a glove, exudes cool and confidence and somehow also looks comfortable.
Before you try to argue that you can’t judge a person’s style based on their television persona, know that Waller-Bridge wore it on the red carpet in 2018.
The magic jumpsuit is far from her only iconic style moment from over the years, though. The “Killing Eve” creator and multiple Emmy-nominated actress looks just at home on the red carpet in a sheath dress as she does in funky florals and tailored menswear.
Her style has become more refined over the years, perhaps, but just about every look in her style evolution is a home run.
Take a look at some of Waller-Bridge’s best style moments below.
2012
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
At a performance of "Hay Fever" at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, England, on Feb. 23, 2012.
2013
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
At the Evening Standard Theater Awards in London, England, on Nov. 17, 2013.
2014
Darren Gerrish via Getty Images
At the Fitriani & Massimo Izzo reception in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2014.
2016
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
During a panel discussion for the Television Critics Association Summer Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2016.
2015
Eamonn McCormack via Getty Images
With Keir Charles at the U.K. Gala screening of "Man Up" in London, England, on May 13, 2015.
2016
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
At Amazon's Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 18, 2016.
2016
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
At Build Series in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.
2016
NBC via Getty Images
On the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
At the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, England, on Oct. 31, 2016.
2016
David Livingston via Getty Images
At the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2016.
2017
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
At the Writers' Guild Awards in London, England, on Jan. 23, 2017.
2017
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
At the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London, England, on March 21, 2017.
2017
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
At the British Academy Television Craft Awards in London, England, on April 23, 2017.
2017
Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
At the Amazon "Fleabag" Emmy For Your Consideration Event & Special Screening in New York City on May 8, 2017.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
With Leith Clark at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in London, England, on Sept. 16, 2017.
2017
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
At the BAFTA Television Awards in London, England, on May 14, 2017.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
At the world premiere of "Goodbye Christopher Robin" in London, England, on Sept. 20, 2017.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
At the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 after-party in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2017.
2017
Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
At the opening night of "Hamilton" in London, England, on Dec. 21, 2017.
2018
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
At the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on March 4, 2018.
2018
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
At the "Killing Eve" and "When Heroes Fly" screening during the Cannes International Series Festival in Cannes, France, on April 8, 2018.
2018
Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty Images
At the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.
2018
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, Calif., on May 10, 2018.
2018
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
At a photo call for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.
2018
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
At the press night after party for "The One" in London, England, on July 12, 2018
2018
David M. Benett via Getty Images
At an after-party celebrating "Killing Eve" in London, England, on Sept. 5, 2018.
2018
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
At the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 7, 2018.
2018
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
At the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, England, on Nov. 18, 2018.
2019
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
At the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2019.
2019
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019.
2019
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
At the Amazon Prime Video Session of the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2019.
2019
Mike Pont via Getty Images
At the "Fleabag" Season 2 New York screening in New York City on May 2, 2019.
2019
Jenny Anderson via Getty Images
At the "Fleabag" opening night party in New York City on March 7, 2019.
2019
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
At Build Series to discuss "Fleabag" in New York City on May 2, 2019.
2019
NBC via Getty Images
On "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on March 19, 2019.
2019
SOPA Images via Getty Images
At the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards in London, England, on May 12, 2019.
2019
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
At day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England, on July 5, 2019.