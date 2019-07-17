I’m going to break the fourth wall and say that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style icon status was solidified for me the moment I laid eyes on that jumpsuit from Season 2 of her hit show “Fleabag.”

The high-neck, backless, low-cut dream of an outfit fits like a glove, exudes cool and confidence and somehow also looks comfortable.

Before you try to argue that you can’t judge a person’s style based on their television persona, know that Waller-Bridge wore it on the red carpet in 2018.

Because it’s perfect.

The magic jumpsuit is far from her only iconic style moment from over the years, though. The “Killing Eve” creator and multiple Emmy-nominated actress looks just at home on the red carpet in a sheath dress as she does in funky florals and tailored menswear.

Her style has become more refined over the years, perhaps, but just about every look in her style evolution is a home run.

Take a look at some of Waller-Bridge’s best style moments below.