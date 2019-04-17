Arizona Couple Sexually Assaults Day Laborer At Gunpoint, Films Him: Police

A Phoenix couple is facing assault charges after allegedly forcing a day laborer to have sex with the female suspect at gunpoint.

Brenda Acuna-Aguero, 39, and Jorge Murrieta-Valenzuela, 45, have been charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault and unlawful recording of a person stemming from an April 8 incident that began outside a local Home Depot, multiple outlets reported.

According to a report from Phoenix police provided by The Smoking Gun, Acuna-Aguero told the victim she needed help moving items at her home but “began to talk sexual to him” when the two got to her residence, saying it “was her fantasy to have sex with a laborer and that she wanted to have sex with him.”

The police report says that when the victim declined to have sex, Murrieta-Valenzuela entered the room with a rifle that he placed against the victim’s chest. The suspect then allegedly told the day laborer “that he was going to have sex with his wife or he would shoot him.”

According to the report, Murrieta-Valenzuela filmed the victim having sex with Acuna-Aguero and also stole the victim’s visa and driver’s license.

Murrieta-Valenzuela then allegedly forced the victim to call his wife so her phone number would be in his phone. The report says he told the victim to come back the next day to get his visa and license and have sex with Acuna-Aguero again.

Murrieta-Valenzuela also allegedly threatened to send the video to the victim’s wife if he didn’t comply. When the victim returned to the couple’s home, this time with a friend, Murrieta-Valenzuela sent the pictures to the victim’s wife, according to the report.

A short time later, the report says, the victim’s wife in Mexico contacted him to say she had received photos of him having sex with another woman, and the victim reached out to authorities when the couple wouldn’t return his visa or license.

Acuna-Aguero allegedly told police she and the victim had had consensual sex. But the report says she eventually admitted that she knew her husband would come in with the rifle to scare the man.

It apparently wasn’t a first-time incident. The report says Murrieta-Valenzuela told police that he and Acuna-Aguero had done this “sexual fantasy scenario” four other times with other random men.

Both Acuna-Aguero and Murrieta-Valenzuela are behind bars in lieu of a $250,000 bond. The Phoenix Police Department did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment on the case.