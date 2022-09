Phoenix Suns Vice Chairman Calls For Owner To Resign

ARCHIVO - El due帽o de los Suns de Phoenix Robert Sarver mira un partido del equipo contra los Grizzlies de Memphis en Phoenix el 11 de diciembre del 2019. La NBA dijo el 13 de septiembre del 2022 que suspendi贸 a Sarver por un a帽o y le impuso una multa de 10 mill贸n de d贸lares, luego que una investigaci贸n concluy贸 que 茅l hab铆a cometido lo que la liga llam贸 鈥渕ala conducta en el trabajo y deficiencias de organizaci贸n鈥, relacionadas con un historial de incidentes racistas, mis贸ginos y hostiles. (AP Foto/Ross D. Franklin) via Associated Press

Phoenix Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi is calling for the resignation of Suns owner Robert Sarver after allegations of racism and misogyny in the workplace surfaced this week.

Najafi released a lengthy statement on Thursday, thanking the targets of Sarver鈥檚 mistreatment for speaking out about his conduct as the owner of the Suns over the past 18 years. The vice chairman said there should be 鈥渮ero tolerance for discriminatory actions of any level, in any setting, let alone a professional one.鈥

鈥淭here is no question that the findings determined that Mr. Sarver鈥檚 lewd, misogynist, and racist conduct had a substantial negative impact on you and has no place in our society,鈥 Najafi said in the statement.

Sarver also owns the Phoenix Mercury, which plays in the WNBA.

The NBA launched an independent 10-month investigation into Sarver鈥檚 time as the owner of both teams and found that he engaged in conduct including 鈥渢he use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying.鈥

Most notably, the report found that Sarver repeated the N-word on at least five occasions 鈥渨hen recounting the statements of others.鈥 The report also concluded that Sarver made sex-related comments at work and, on several occasions, 鈥渕ade inappropriate comments鈥 about female employees鈥 and other women鈥檚 appearances.

Sarver was suspended from the league for one year and fined $10 million on Wednesday for his actions.

Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read.聽This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 15, 2022

NBA superstars LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Chris Paul, who plays for the Suns, slammed the NBA for allowing Sarver鈥檚 behavior to run unchecked for so long.

鈥淥ur league definitely got this wrong,鈥 James said on Twitter on Wednesday.

鈥淭here is no place in this league for that kind of behavior,鈥 James continued. 鈥淚 love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn鈥檛 right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don鈥檛 matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.鈥